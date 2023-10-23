Tyler Tio, William Navarro won't think twice answering Gilas call

IF the Gilas Pilipinas program decides this early to form a pool of players for future international competitions, two young promising talent are more than willing to lend their services for flag and country.

Tyler Tio and comebacking William Navarro both expressed their enthusiasm to become part of the training pool of the national team program that is coming off its historic gold medal at the 19th Asian Games.

If ever, it will be another stab for Navarro with the national squad, while it will be Tio’s very first stint.

Both disclosed it has been their dream to play for the country.

“If there’s a chance, of course. Yun naman ang dream ng lahat ng Filipino players,” said Tio, the sophomore guard of Phoenix Fuel Masters.

Added Navarro, “Ever since, dream ko talaga yung maglaro sa national team.”

The 6-foot-6 Navarro previously played for Gilas Pilipinas when coach Tab Baldwin was still at the helm. He waseven made part of the special Gilas draft in 2021 where he was selected by the Batang Pier.

A lot of people even believed that had the power forward out of Ateneo not suffered a full ACL tear in December last year, Navarro could have been made part of the Gilas training pool for either the FIBA World Cup or the Asian Games.

“Hindi ko lang alam,” said Navarro, when asked if he thinks the same way.

But he’s currently recovering well from the injury that he could finally be back in action by January of next year.

And if ever a call from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) comes his way again, Navarro won’t be having any second thoughts.

“For sure. Yun talaga ever since ang dream ko, maglaro sa national team,” said the Northport big man. “So whenever they call me, I will always be there.”

Tio, 25, meanwhile, hasn’t been part of the Gilas program, although he did play for Baldwin's championship teams with the Blue Eagles.

But like his former Ateneo teammate, Tio is just one call away.

“Wala pa naman,” he said when asked of any offers so far. “Pero hopefully in the future. We’ll see.”

Both Navarro and Tio are under the care of the Titan Management Group (TMG) under PJ Pilares.

