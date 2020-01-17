Tyler Lamb, Moses Morgan head 15-man Thailand pool for Gilas qualifier

TYLER Lamb and Moses Morgan lead the 15-man pool of Thailand for the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers next month.

Lamb and Morgan, both Thai-Americans, are candidates for the final roster to be selected by by the Basketball Sport Association of Thailand (BSAT) for the February 20 qualifier against Gilas Pilipinas.

Also part of the Thai pool are Darongphan Apiromvilaichai, Montien Wongsawangthum, Wattana Suttisin, Chitchai Ananti, Attaphong Leelapipatkul, Chatpol Chungyampin, Teerawat Chantachon, Nattakarn Muangboon, Sukdave Ghogar, Chanatip Jakrawan, Patiphan Klahan, Nakorn Jaisanuk, and Anucha Langsui.

A 24-man mix of professional and amateur players was recently formed by the Philippines for the first window. TNT active consultant Mark Dickel is reportedly taking the role of the interim coach for the window.

A veteran campaigner in the Asean Basketball League (ABL), Lamb was part of the Thailand national team that captured a silver medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games behind perennial champ the Philippines.

Morgan, meanwhile, has also been seeing action in the ABL as well as for the Thailand team in the Asia Cup 2021 pre-qualifiers, where he averaged 20.4 points per game.