Troy Rosario on what Gilas can learn from familiar foe New Zealand

TROY Rosario sees no difference between the New Zealand teams which Gilas Pilipinas fought back in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in 2016 and in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

"Halos walang pinagkaiba, ganoon pa rin ang laro nila, mabilis at pisikal," he said on the heels of the Philippines' 88-63 defeat to the Tall Blacks on Sunday. "Ngayon lang, mas bata sila pero yung composition ng team nila, kumpleto pa rin."

Rosario, aside from assistant coach Jong Uichico, are the lone holdovers from that Gilas team which attempted to make a run to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Behind Andray Blatche, Jayson Castro, and June Mar Fajardo, the Tab Baldwin-coached Philippine side gave the Tall Blacks all they could handle before falling, 89-80, and crash out of the group stages in the Manila OQT.

As for New Zealand, only Rob Loe was retained from that squad six years ago with coach Pero Cameron now assuming the head coaching role after serving as a deputy to Paul Henare in 2016.

For Rosario, the same issues that plagued Gilas back then also manifested in this recent loss to the Tall Blacks.

"Yung mistakes namin sa depensa namin, di namin na-execute ng maayos yung gameplan namin," he noted. "Di kami maka-convert sa fastbreak. I think we had 12 steals pero konti ang fastbreak points namin. Sila two steals lang pero ang dami nilang na-convert na layups at second chance points."

New Zealand handily won the battle of the boards, 54 to 34, and limited Gilas to just 35-percent clip from the field, making life hard for the home team in the open court as the Filipinos only had five fastbreak points.

But what hurt the Filipinos the most were the missed free throws as the hosts only shot 10-of-23 from the charity stripe.

"Yung missed free throws din, ang dami. Kung na-shoot lang namin kahit kalahati ng missed free throws namin, siguro nabigyan kami ng chance," said the TNT forward.

Still, Rosario sees this loss as a chance for introspection for Gilas as it seeks to fare better the next time the two teams meet.

"Madami kaming matututunan lalo na sa game na ito, kung paano maglaro yung New Zealand, disiplinado na disiplinado. All the way, nara-run nila yung play nila. Sa depensa nila, grabe din, pisikal sila pero honest defense pa rin," he said.

