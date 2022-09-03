'Too much drama': Nenad Vucinic on decision to leave Gilas

DEALING with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the Gilas Pilipinas program was just too complicated for Nenad Vucinic.

"There's simply a little bit too much drama for my liking," the former national team assistant coach told to Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala on Saturday.

"I understand the pressure of the fans and the people about basketball. But every issue seems to be very big issue and we shouldn't be that way."

Vucinic, now back in Serbia, admitted that it was a bit of a relief for him to no longer be part of such tenuous situation although he still held the federation at a high regard.

The Serbian mentor also clarified talks of him being dissatisfied with how he was utilized, calling it "just rumors" and said that the treatment he had from the SBP "has been very great, very good."

Continue reading below ↓

Vucinic also shared that upon the expiration of his eight-month contract in August, there were indeed talks of a possible extension in the leadup to the 2023 Fiba World Cup but he opted to go the other way.

"I was about a month ago when I advised SBP that I will be looking to go elsewhere and they really tried to keep me. There was no hard feelings between us at all," he said.

Watch Now

Although he initially wanted to part ways with Gilas upon coach Tab Baldwin's ouster as the program director earlier in the year, Vucinic also clarified, "That wasn't part of this final decision to go and look for something else."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nonetheless, Vucinic said that he harbors no ill will and despite his short time working with the national team, the former New Zealand coach "had no regrets at all staying."

"I had no regrets taking that role as a consultant, as an assistant coach or whatever you want to call it, or as a head coach in those small short period of time," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"But with all the drama that was happening, I thought it was best for everybody that I just quietly slip out. I already have got some other offers where I can go and I thought that it was best for everybody cut things down and let coach Chot [Reyes] work with team for the remainder of these World Cup preparations."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.