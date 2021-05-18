Five years since arriving in PH, Ange Kouame declares, 'Pre, Filipino ako'

A YEAR and a half in the making.

That's how long it took for Ange Kouame to finally acquire his Filipino citizenship, a process that culminated on Tuesday and now allows him to reinforce Gilas Pilipinas in international competitions.

It's a journey Kouame never imagined he would take since arriving in the country in 2016, studying at Multiple Intelligence International School in Katipunan and winning the Rookie of the Year honors in Ateneo.

Now Ange has claimed it: 'Pre, Filipino ako!

Let's look at the path that led us here.

Jan. 20, 2020 - Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) vice chairman and Antipolo first district Rep. Robbie Puno formally put the wheels in motion, filing House Bill No. 5951, seeking to grant naturalization status to the Ivory Coast-born big man.

"We marveled at his performance that helped clinch a 16-0 sweep for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the 82nd Season of the UAAP. Mr. Kouame may have had little knowledge of basketball before he came to our shores, but we cannot deny the immense potential he has shown by now,” he said.

Kouame was coming off a stellar showing in UAAP Season 82, averaging 12.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 1.4 assists to help the Blue Eagles capture their third consecutive crown in a perfect 16-0 run.

Feb. 8, 2020 - Kouame welcomed the development and bared that he has since sought the approval of his parents back home.

The 6-foot-10 center added that although there were offers for him to suit up for the Les Elephants, he ultimately chose Gilas.

"There were [offers from Ivory Coast], but I'm not really set about that. I talked to my mom about that and I think my family won't be disappointed even though they have plans for me," he said.

"If I go with Gilas, they have more goals in the future and they project to be in the higher level of competition like Fiba World Cup and I want to be part of it. I've decided and I think I'll go with the Philippines.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Oct. 2, 2020 - SBP chairman and Sen. Sonny Angara filed Senate Bill No. 1892 in the upper chamber.

Nov. 13, 2020 - SBP program director Tab Baldwin included Kouame in his 16-man training pool for the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

His name was one of the biggest additions to the youthful pool which included Justine Baltazar, Kobe Paras, Juan Gomez de Liano, and Calvin Oftana.

Despite still not getting his Filipino citizenship, Kouame's presence was a big boost to the Gilas training sessions at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

PHOTO: Inspire Sports Academy

Dec. 2, 2020 - House Bill No. 5951 was unanimously approved in the committee level in the lower house.

"I am thankful that my colleagues in the House of Representatives recognize the potential Mr. Kouame, who gave a stunning performance in the 82nd Season of the UAAP, can bring to our national team as they prepare to compete in the 2023 Fiba World Cup," Puno said.

Feb. 4, 2021 - The House Committee of Justice approves House Bill No. 5951 on first reading.

Feb. 9, 2021 - The House Plenary approved House Bill No. 8632, a substitute bill for Kouame's initial naturalization bill, which was likewise filed by Puno.

Feb. 16, 2021 - With an overwhelming 210-0 vote, House Bill No. 8632 was unanimously approved in third and final reading in the House of Representatives.

PHOTO: Screenshot from @puso_pilipinas on Twitter

Feb. 24, 2021 - Senate Bill No. 2058, a similar bill to that penned by Angara, breezed through the committee level as it was approved by committee chairman Sen. Dick Gordon and the rest of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

March 9, 2021 - The Senate approved Senate Bill No. 2058 on second reading.

Angara made amendments to the bill, changing the effectivity of the naturalization immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation, as compared to the initial submission which indicated 15 days after.

March 15, 2021 - Senate merged the bills of both chambers and approved House Bill No. 8632, garnering a unanimous 23-0 vote in the third and final reading.

"Kouame is primed to make a significant contribution to Philippine basketball. He is ready to play for the national team. More importantly, he is more than willing to represent our country," wrote Angara.

May 18, 2021 - A little over two months since both chambers approved the naturalization bill, President Duterte finally made those acts into law.

He signed Republic Act No. 11543, granting Filipino citizenship to Kouame.

More importantly, it paves the way for the 22-year-old center to backstop Gilas Pilipinas starting in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, with the biggest goal being the 2023 Fiba World Cup here.

In a short tweet celebrating his newly acquired nationality, Kouame wrote, "Pre, Filipino ako!"

June 16, 2021 - Kouame is set to make his debut for Gilas when it plays its first game against Korea, the first of what is seen to be many international stints for the Ateneo slotman.

There, the Philippines, which holds a 3-0 record, will need one more victory to book a ticket to the continental tilt in Indonesia in August.