What would it take for Wright, Panopio to be part of Gilas? Tab speaks

GILAS Pilipinas coach and concurrent program director Tab Baldwin still isn't ruling out the possibility of adding PBA players to the Gilas Pilipinas pool in the future.

But there's a reason why guys like Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, and Roger Pogoy might have a bit of a leg-up compared to Matthew Wright.

The difference? The amount of time spent learning the concepts with the rest of the pool.

The same concept applies to players coming in from overseas, with Thirdy Ravena having a significant edge over the likes of Dalph Panopio.

What makes the biggest difference, really, is one's understanding of the system, one which could only be attained by being with the team and learning the nitty-gritty with the rest of the pool for a long time.

"The amount of time is indeterminate," Baldwin said on Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala.

"If we're talking about somebody like Thirdy Ravena, he already knows most of the system. If we're talking about somebody like Roger Pogoy or CJ Perez, who were in the system last year and spent time in the bubble with us, they know much of the system, they know the defensive principles," he said.

Ravena was part of the Philippines team that scored a 100-70 win over Indonesia in the first window back in February 2020.

His older brother Kiefer was also part of that crew, as well as the handful of PBA players which joined the February pool at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, namely Perez, Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Justin Chua, and Raul Soyud.

That's where the delineation lies.

"But if we're talking about somebody like Matthew Wright - who I love, and he would love to be in the program based from the discussions we've had -- he needs to be in it longer. And it's nothing personal against Matthew and it doesn't have anything to do with where he comes from. If we're talking about Dalph Panopio, it's the same thing," Baldwin expounded.

"They're going to need to spend more time there because they have more to learn. And I can tell you that it isn't a week to 10 days. I can tell you it's a lot longer than that. But I can also tell you that Thirdy or Roger Pogoy or CJ Perez might be able to come in in a week and consume everything," he said. "But again, it comes down to the individual. Maybe they just don't learn quickly, either. So it's impossible to answer that question. The safe answer is a long time. What does a long time mean? A month. That's what a long time means."

Once they've imbibed the system, though, Baldwin has no question that it will almost be like second nature for them if ever the national team comes calling.

"Once the guys are in the bubble, then they could miss a bubble or they could come in with only a week of preparation. But once they absorb that system -- because we're not going to modify it and change it dramatically from now -- once they come in, once they've been a part of what we do, if they're only released on a Fiba clause for a week or 10 days before the actual competition, we can absorb them back in at that time," he said.

"But if they've never been part of the program and they try to come in on that timeframe, we're just not going to allow that because it's not practical. And it will be a case of diminishing returns. Their talent will be diminished by the fact that they just don't have enough time to integrate that into the system. And those are the facts."

