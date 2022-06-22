Cone hopes there won't be scheduling conflict between Gilas, Ginebra

TIM Cone is honored to be part of Gilas Pilipinas for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup, but is still waiting for his specific role with the national team program.

Tim Cone on Gilas return

Cone said he was surprised with the announcement of Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes during the PBA Press Corps awards on Tuesday night that the Barangay Ginebra coach is joining the Gilas coaching staff.

Cone said he will still need to know the extent of his involvement with Gilas.

“I have not spoken to Chot. I didn’t even know he was going to announce it that night. I was completely taken by surprise. I think he just did it the spur of a moment. And he hasn’t called me since so I don’t know what’s going on,” said Cone.

“But I’m thrilled to be part of it. I’m honored to be part of it. Hopefully, I can contribute in some way,” Cone said.

Continue reading below ↓

By being part of the coaching staff of Gilas Pilipinas, Cone said he is assuming that he will play a significant role in the months leading up to the World Cup including the qualifying windows.

“I don’t know. I would assume so but I don’t know. I cannot imagine missing Ginebra games for it. I don’t think they are going to demand me from missing any Ginebra games or any part of the conference. If they are travelling and going and Ginebra is still playing, I would assume that I would stay with Ginebra and help them win whatever I can,” said Cone.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cone and Reyes have worked together in the past, with Cone serving as head coach and Reyes as his assistant with Alaska before the former moved to Purefoods in the PBA.

Even in the national squad, Reyes was Cone’s assistant during the Centennial Team’s stint in the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It will now be a role reversal for the two coaches, this time, in the World Cup, and Cone assured that he will contribute in any way he can with Gilas with Reyes as the head coach.

“I haven’t spoken to coach Chot about what my role is going to be. But I do know one thing. I’m going to have his back. And he knows that. I’m going to have his back through thick and thin. We’ve worked together multiple times. We know how well we get along. And we are of two different minds with the way we coach the game. We will have a couple of different points of view. And I’ll add my point of view whenever I can. But his word will be the law and we will follow it,” said Cone.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.