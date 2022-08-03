Tim Cone set to help pick Gilas lineup for August Fiba window

TIM Cone will now be joining Gilas Pilipinas as he takes part in the selection process for the August window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes revealed the development as the Barangay Ginebra coach will sit down with the coaching staff for the first time.

“We have one more meeting with the coaches on Saturday with the Gilas coaching staff including coach Tim Cone already. We had several discussions already with Tim but this is the first time that he will actually sit down with the rest of the coaching staff to brainstorm and put that final pool together,” said Reyes.

Reyes added there will be Ginebra players in the pool after the PBA said it has made available the non-finalists in the Philippine Cup.

“For sure,” Reyes said when asked if there will be Ginebra players in the pool.

Reyes added the plan is also for Cone to be part of the coaching staff during the actual games where Gilas Pilipinas will be taking on Lebanon on August 25 and Saudi Arabia on August 29.

The Gilas Pilipinas mentor also welcomed the appointment of Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua as executive advisor of the national team as well as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

“I completely welcome it. We are all inclusive. Talagang lahat ng support, lahat ng tulong na makukuha natin, we are wide open. I’m very happy we’ve had several conversations already on the phone with Governor Alfrancis. He has been a very big help. ‘Yan ang ibig ko sabihin. There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes na hindi nalalaman ng publiko pero we are not stopping even though we are in the midst of this playoffs,” said Reyes.

