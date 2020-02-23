Thirdy Ravena takes charge as Gilas wins away qualifier over Indonesia

GILAS Pilipinas opened its Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers campaign with a 100-70 rout of Southeast Asia neighbor Indonesia on Sunday at the Britama Arena in Jakarta.

Thirdy Ravena led the charge for this group of PBA players and amateur standouts who turned it on in the third quarter after a close first half.

Ravena finished with 23 points including two off an alley-oop pass by older brother Kiefer as Gilas picked up the away win after its home game against Thailand was cancelled due to the threat of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Prior to the game, Dickel said he believed the game will be close based on what he saw from Indonesia in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Dickel’s words proved prophetic in the first three quarters of the game as the home side kept Gilas within range, 55-51, until the midway point of the third quarter.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Ravena sparked a 12-0 run to enable Gilas to open a 67-51 lead late in the third. A basket by Hardianus Lakudu to close the third ended the run but by then, the gap was already 14.

Gilas continued to pour it on in the final quarter, outscoring the Rajko Toroman-coached Indonesia squad, 33-17, to win pulling away.

Ravena also converted three of his four three-point attempts to go along with his eight rebounds.

Roger Pogoy had 16 points and six rebounds while CJ Perez tallied 11 points and seven rebounds for Gilas. Kiefer Ravena and Juan Gomez De Liano had 10 points each.

Andakara Prastawa Dhyaksa had a game-high 28 points for Indonesia.

The scores:

Philippines 100 – T. Ravena 23, Pogoy 16, Perez 11, K. Ravena 10, Gomez de Liano 10, Rosario 7, Chua 6, Ramos 5, Tratter 5, Erram 5, Nieto 2, Go 0.

Indonesia 70 – Dhyaksa 28, Grahita 17, Wicaksono 6, Lakudu 5, Gemilang 4, Kosasih 4, Wisnu 4, Sitorus 2, Joni 0.

Quarters: 18-15; 37-28; 67-53; 100-70.