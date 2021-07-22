Thirdy Ravena returns to Gilas duty for King Abdullah Cup

THIRDY Ravena returns to Gilas Pilipinas duty as he leads the 15 players flying to Jordan for the King Abdullah Cup next week.

This will be the first national team tour of duty for the San-En NeoPhoenix guard since the first window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Jakarta back in February 2020.

Also joining Ravena in the trip are returnees Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, and Dave Ildefonso.

They join the core of players which competed in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade led by naturalized center Ange Kouame, Dwight Ramos, and Justine Baltazar.

Completing the roster are Isaac Go, Mike Nieto, Jordan Heading, William Navarro, SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Carl Tamayo, and Geo Chiu, as the team flies for Amman on Friday morning.

Allyn Bulanadi, Tzaddy Rangel, and injured players Jaydee Tungcab and Kemark Carino were cut from the trip.

Coach Tab Baldwin spearheads the delegation together with assistants Jong Uichico, Sandy Arespachoga, Sandro Soriano, and physical therapist Dexter Aseron.

This will be Gilas' line preparation ahead of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia set from August 16 to 28.

The Philippine national team will take on Egypt on July 26 at 11 a.m. (Manila time), before facing Saudi Arabia on July 27 at 8 a.m.

Rounding out the elimination schedule are Jordan-B on July 28 at 11 a.m., Tunisia on July 29 at 2 p.m., and Jordan-A on July 30 at 2 p.m.

Only the top four teams will advance to the semifinals which is set on July 31, while the championship game at the bronze medal match will be on August 1.

