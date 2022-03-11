Thirdy, Dwight to finish B.League duties before joining Gilas buildup

THIRDY Ravena and Dwight Ramos will only have a couple of days to join Gilas Pilipinas in the buildup for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes said Ravena and Ramos will be allowed to wrap up their Japan B.League duties in the first week of May, or a few days before the formal start of the SEA Games from May 12 to 23.

Reyes, however, said he doesn’t see any problem with the situation since Ravena and Ramos already have a good grasp of the system from their stint with Gilas in the February window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

“I think they’ll be done in Japan by the first week of May. They will have time to catch up with the training. Anyway, they already know what we do and a lot of stuff that we do. It’s going to be easy for them to assimilate,” said Reyes.

Gilas returnees

Reyes said the most critical part of the SEA Games buildup is the acclimatization of the rest of the team, including June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Matthew Wright, and Kevin Alas who mark their return to the Gilas program.

Fajardo and Aguilar were previously handled by Reyes during the 2014 World Cup.

The rest of the players will have a month to prepare since the build-up starts at the end of the ongoing PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup.

“We need to be able to get all the other guys together on the same page, learning how to play with each other, I think that’s the most important thing,” said Reyes.

