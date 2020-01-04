Thirdy eyeing Japan, Aussie stints to become better for 2023 World Cup

NO question, Thirdy Ravena is committed to Gilas Pilipinas.

But would his future team allow him to?

That's the burning question the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will have to deal with after president Al Panlilio was briefed on Ravena's plan to take his act overseas, possibily in either in Japan or Australia.

"He wanted to play abroad. When we spoke to him before the holidays and the draft, he's following the path of [brother] Kiefer, but Thirdy is looking at opportunities in Australia and Japan," the SBP top executive said.

The Australian National Basketball League has been a hotbed for young talents looking to develop their game, much like the way top NBA prospects LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton have taken their act down under.

Meanwhile, clubs in Japan's B.League are eyeing to enlist Asian imports, much like the same format the PBA used in 2015 and 2016.

The 22-year-old forward has recently been included in the national team pool, together with University of the Philippines defensive whiz Jaydee Tungcab.

Whatever path Ravena takes in his future, Panlilio said it's important that he can find a way to put in a clause in the contract that will make him available for Gilas Pilipinas in the run-up to the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

"He wanted to talk to us, to understand where things were when we said that we're building this pool, and he actually committed. The problem lang is once he signs up with Japan on Australia, he has his own commitments there," he said.

"Whether he could put a clause in his agreement that when it comes to national team duties for the Philippines, that he be allowed to participate. If he can talk to the ballclub he'll be signing up with, to include that in his agreement that everytime we call him, he can join us. He's willing to do that."

According to Panlilio, Ravena is determined to make himself a better player as he eyes to be a huge part of the Philippine team when the country co-hosts the Fiba World Cup in 2023.

"He's committed to the national team, but he wants to better himself. He did tell me that he wants to be a major contributor for 2023. That's how he's seeing it, na he wants to develop now so he can be a major contributor three years from now," he said.