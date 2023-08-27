Thanasis Antetokounmpo proves Greece can win without brother Giannis

THANASIS Antetokounmpo typified Greece’s capability in the absence of his brother in this Fiba World Cup.

Lacking star power without Giannis, the Greeks made up with their balanced offense – and Thanasis’ defense, energy, and other intangibles in the country’s 92-71 victory over Jordan that opened their Group C campaign on a high.

Part of the starting unit, Antetokounmpo picked an opponent’s pocket 15 seconds into the game and punctuated the first half with a block that impressed the Mall of Asia Arena crowd.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward finished with nine points, five boards, three steals, one block, and one assist in 18 efficient minutes.

The 31-year-old forward insisted they’re just trying to make up by committee for the absence of not just Giannis, who begged off to recover from knee surgery, but also another Antetokounmpo brother in Kostas.

“Of course it’s different (without them),” Thanasis said. “Both are great players. But the big thing is we’re trying to cover the space and try to cover the loss we have from players.”

Antetokoumpo also made it tough for Jordan naturalized player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson on defense in some stretches.

But Thanasis feels he can provide much more in the coming games.

“I think I can definitely play better. My game is to always be steady, always never look back, and always be steady, and then we’ll see.”

He has to as Greece takes on mighty Team USA next on Monday night.

“We got to just figure out who matches up with who and figure out our rotation. That’s up to coach,” Thanasis said.

“We just got to give everything we have,” he concluded.