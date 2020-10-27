Team USA thrilled by talk of NBA finishing before Olympics

TEAM USA could enjoy a full complement of players for the next year’s Tokyo Olympics if the NBA pushes through with its plan to finish next season before the world showpiece.

The NBA is planning to start the new season by December 22, hold a 72-game regular season schedule for each team, and finish before the Olympic games that have been moved to July 23, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The talks thrills Team USA, which posted a LeBron James GIF to express its excitement.

American NBA stars have already expressed their intention to suit for the country as redemption following a disappointing seventh-place finish in the 2019 Fiba World Cup in China.

Will the US field another version of the Redeem Team?

