Tamayo in race to be fit, fights for spot in Gilas OQT roster

CARL Tamayo remains in consideration for a Gilas Pilipinas roster spot for next week’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament despite the sprained ankle he suffered in the game against Indonesia during the just concluded FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said efforts are being made to have the young big man get back in the pink of health first before considering him for a spot in the national team.

“Tamayo’s rehabilitation process is being closely monitored. It is a welcome development that it was just a grade 1 sprain, and all efforts are being administered by our medical team headed by lead physical therapist Dexter Aseron to make him ready as soon as possible,” said Ryan Gregorio, Special Assistant to SBP President Al S. Panlilio.

The sprained ankle left Tamayo out of Gilas Pilipinas’ final game against South Korea on Sunday, which the team won, 82-77.

But the incoming University of the Philippines stalwart gave a good account of himself in his first two games with the men’s team, including a 4-of-5 shooting for 10 points in the Filipinos’ initial win over the Sokors, 81-78.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Definitely, his contributions have not been lost on coach Tab Baldwin and his staff.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Tamayo has shown tremendous value in the games that he played in Clark. His skill set on offense makes him an integral component in our offensive system,” stressed Gregorio, himself a three-time PBA champion coach.

“In addition to his height, length, and shooting from deep, he has also displayed nerves of steel, and his maturity at a very young age is really impressive,” added the SBP official. “We expect him to recover in time to be able to join our team in Serbia.”

Baldwin will have to assess all players first after the Gilas tune-up game against China on Wednesday before deciding on the 12-man roster that will play for the OQT in Belgrade.

Gilas will leave for Serbia on Thursday noon.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.