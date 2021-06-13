Tamayo, Lopez, Abarrientos make 15-man Gilas pool for Clark bubble

ANGE Kouame and Kai Sotto led the 15-man strong Gilas Pilipinas pool that entered the Clark bubble for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Kouame, the 6-foot-10 naturalized player, and Sotto, the 7-foot-4 Filipino prodigy, are set to make their seniors team debuts for the Philippines as the host seeks to clinch a spot to the continental showcase in Indonesia in August.

Top performers from the second window like Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar, and Javi Gomez de Liano are back in tow for Gilas, as well as PBA draftees Isaac Go, Mike Nieto, Jordan Heading, William Navarro, and Jaydee Tungcab.

Completing the roster are young standouts Carl Tamayo, Lebron Lopez, RJ Abarrientos, SJ Belangel, and Geo Chiu, with coach Tab Baldwin tasked to call the shots for a team that went through weeks of training in the Calamba bubble.

Injured mainstays Rey Suerte and Dave Ildefonso no longer joined the trip, the same with Tzaddy Rangel, who was a late cut due to the strict 25-man allocation for all delegations entering the Clark bubble.

Joining the Philippine delegation in Clark are coaches Baldwin, Jong Uichico, Sandy Arespacochaga, Caloy Garcia, Boyet Fernandez, Sandro Soriano, and Alton Lister, team PT Dexter Aseron, liaison officer Yvette Ruiz, and utility Toto Tulabot.

Despite fielding a youthful team, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) special assistant to the president Ryan Gregorio is confident of this group's ability to contend, especially with the games to be played on home soil.

But he's tempering expectations with the big picture goal of this Gilas program geared towards the preparation for the 2023 Fiba World Cup to be co-hosted by the Philippines with Indonesia and Japan.

"We're ready to compete obviously, and the goal has always been an opportunity to win. It really is our specific goal. We've been working out for the past nine weeks, the coaching staff and our players in the Inspire bubble," Gregorio said.

"But we have to understand that this is a developmental team, it's a very young team. We're hoping that we can get the necessary experience at a very high level and this is all in preparation for 2023. So whatever progress that we get from today is actually one step towards our goal to competitive in 2023."

Gilas, which is holding a 3-0 record in Group A, will play Korea on Wednesday, Indonesia on Friday, and Korea again next Sunday, needing only one victory to book a ticket to the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup.

