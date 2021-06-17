Tallest Gilas squad gets small-ball lift from SJ, RJ

SJ BELANGEL and RJ Abarrientos gives Gilas Pilipinas the small ball option.

Belangel and Abarrientos were instrumental in Gilas’ 81-78 win over Korea, with the 5-foot-10 Belangel converting the marginal triple to finish with 13 points.

Abarrientos also played a major role in the win, with the 6-foot-2 guard contributing six points and three assists.

Baldwin admitted he prefers big point guards that will be needed for the international game. It is for this reason that Dwight Ramos, at 6-foot-4, is being given the court general role in most parts of Gilas’ match against Korea.

“They did really well,” said Baldwin, referring to the Belangel and Abarrientos, both aged 21. “They are making a case for small ball to still be alive.”

“We would like to continue to groom Dwight as a point guard knowing that the match-ups when you get to the big stage and against the big European teams, they are going to have big guards. It’s okay when you have a two, three-inch deficit but when it starts to be seven or eight to nine inches, that’s pretty tough on your point guards.”

Despite going big in the point guard position, Baldwin said the playmaking of Belangel and Abarrientos as well as their heart are still what Gilas needs.

“Both of those guys, they really control aspects of the game, certain phases of the game with their ball screen play. I thought RJ did a great job when we put him there and SJ was tough throughout the game.”

“It goes to show you that small bodies with big hearts still have a place in the game of basketball. We owe both of them a lot. They made big plays today,” said Baldwin.

