Tall Blacks prepare for 'physical' Gilas, Big Dome crowd

BETWEEN the Philippines and New Zealand, the Tall Blacks certainly are coming in as the favorites in their clash in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers on Sunday.

But despite the odds being in their favor, the Tall Blacks understand that there's nothing like playing in front of an enthusiastic Filipino crowd.

That's why New Zealand is bracing for pressure-packed situation that awaits them inside the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"No doubt there will be a big crowd in here behind them to support and that's always fun when you get to play away from home and play against the host team. And if they are passionate fans, that makes it fun as a competitor," said Tall Blacks assistant coach Daryl Cartwright.

"You sort of thrive off that and that's what we'll be kind of preparing our players for. They'll be excited and looking forward to that clash as well."

Dion Prewster echoed the mentor's sentiments and shared his excitement to be part of the duel.

"These are the kind of games that you want to play," said the Wellington Saints guard. "It's not often that you get to play in a foreign country where basketball is so highly regarded and supported, so it only adds to the atmosphere."

The Philippine team could be without Troy Rosario in the game against Newz Zealand.

Prewster also pointed out that Gilas has a big ace up its sleeve with former New Zealand head coach Nenad Vucinic sharing his knowledge to the Philippines as part of Chot Reyes' staff.

"We know for sure that the Philippine team is going to come out and give their best effort and I'm sure coach Nenad will have them prepared as well," said the reigning New Zealand National Basketball League MVP.

The Tall Blacks, though, are preparing for a physical affair against Gilas -- much like the two nations' past encounter in the 2016 Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Manila which New Zealand took, 89-80.

"Obviously, going up against the side that plays with a lot of passion, we'll definitely be expecting a physical game and been having to weather that and obviously, it'll be a lift of intensity from [the India] game to the game against the Philippines," said Cartwright, referring to New Zealand's 101-46 drubbing of India on Thursday.

"We'll be just sort of preparing as best we can for that match and being ready and understanding their personnel and the style of play that they'll come out with and just being ready for that intensity."

