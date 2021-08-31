Gilas coach bracing for vengeful Korea, 'very tough' New Zealand

GILAS Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin isn't sitting back despite a fairly favorable draw for the Philippines in the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

The Filipinos were drawn in Group A with New Zealand, Korea, and India for the first round of the qualifiers, avoiding Group B where Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Australia and China were bracketed.

World Cup co-host Japan and Chinese-Taipei ended up in that 'Group of Death,' but Baldwin warned the qualifiers won't be any easier for Gilas.

"We're gonna be very excited to have the opportunity to play New Zealand. I've never been to India, and I think Korea will be waiting for us," he said. "It should be a great experience. Obviously we've lot of preparation to do to get ready for this."

New Zealand, which Baldwin led to the semifinals of the 2002 World Championships, is a fresh challenge for the youthful Gilas side which will also be bracing for a Korean side that will be aching for payback after losing to the former twice in the Asia Cup qualifiers.

'Very tough, very physical team'

"New Zealand is very different than Korea. They have faced one another as we have faced Korea, but I think with New Zealand, there's not so much familiarity. And they're a very tough, very physical team," he said.

"We know Korea is very tough. And I think Filipino fans will be very quickly thumbing through the books trying to find out the book on India as well, and they're gonna find India has a lot of talent, a lot of size, just not a lot of international experience.

"Each team does present something different and I believe that our scouting has to be on point and we got to be ready to dance with whatever opponent, whichever rosters come from these teams, and put our best roster out there."

