Tab sees Carl Tamayo as a key piece of Gilas future as a winger

ALL eyes may be on Kai Sotto, but Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director Tab Baldwin is looking at another young big man who he expects will figure prominently in Gilas Pilipinas' future.

"Carl Tamayo is a guy that we have on the radar. Nobody will be surprised when he does come to the Gilas pool and I would think it will be sooner rather than later," he told Coaches Unfiltered.

Baldwin was gushing over the immense potential that the incoming University of the Philippines big man has, as evidenced by his past stints with the national youth team and at National University-Nazareth School, where he won a pair of Finals MVP awards on top of his two UAAP high school titles.

Tamayo may not be big by international standards, but his offensive skills will come in handy as the Gilas program views him as a viable wing option in the long run.

"Carl is another guy that has excellent perimeter skills. At 6-foot-7, he's a tweener internationally. He's not big enough as a four-man, but has perimeter skills and we want to cultivate him even more as he begins to progress," he said.

No pressure for Tamayo, though, as Baldwin views his development to continue once the 19-year-old banger begins his collegiate career for the Fighting Maroons.

"He'll be in UP and he'll be able to have very good experience there," he said.

But don't be surprised if that national team call-up comes for him sooner than later.

"It won't be long for Carl," said Baldwin. "At his caliber and with his size, he's a guy that we definitely have our eye on and we'll see him in the pool of players in a not so distant future."