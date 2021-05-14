Tab Baldwin explains dynamics behind any Gilas decision on Jordan Clarkson

GILAS Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin said he would definitely love to have Jordan Clarkson in the national team in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup, whether as a local or naturalized player.

Baldwin said there is no question the Philippine team will welcome Clarkson with open arms if the Utah Jazz's Fil-American guard and the NBA's leading Sixth Man of the Year candidate will be eligible to play for Gilas as a local.

The former Gilas coach said there is still a 'strong argument' to take Clarkson in even if he ruled a naturalized player in the eyes of Fiba, although that will require an assessment on the other spots in the team specifically the frontline.

“If for some reason, Fiba made him a local player, not have to be in the naturalized category, I’ll walk over broken glass and take him a week before. There’s no question about that,” said Baldwin during the Zoom In episode on SPIN.

Only one naturalized player is allowed per nation in Fiba-sanctioned tournaments and with the 6-foot-5 Clarkson being in that category, Gilas will be forced to give up size in the frontline if it decides to take in the Jazz guard.

In past years, Gilas Pilipinas has leaned on bigs as naturalized player in Marcus Douthit and Andray Blatche, who appeared to have played his last game with the national team during his stint in the 2019 Fiba World Cup.

Clarkson, who was able to play for Gilas as a local in the Asian Games due to its less stringent eligibility rules, plans to join Gilas again in 2023, according to a story ran by the New York Times, although his status is still being “figured out” by Fiba.

Baldwin said Clarkson will definitely be an asset to Gilas for the World Cup not only because of his skills but also because of his basketball IQ.

“As a naturalized player, of course, we have to look at the entire content of our roster and we have to determine whether we can get by with the size that we have and not using one of our naturalized big man and have to bring Jordan in.

“But certainly, there will be a strong argument to bring him in almost all circumstances because of his experience, because of the way he is playing now is in the other world, and it will be very difficult to say ‘No, we don’t need that talent in that team.'"

Baldwin, who prefers long preparation with his teams, also sees no problem if a player with Clarkson's experience comes in late for training.

The only issue, Baldwin said, is that a Gilas team that is always challenged in terms of size will end up giving up more if Clarkson takes up a naturalized player spot that is usually reserved for a big man.

“As I said, there won’t be any issues with Jordan acclimating himself into the roster. The real question would be how much would that shorten our frontline in terms of depth and could we escape with what we have,” he said.

