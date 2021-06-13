Tab Baldwin to coach Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

FIVE years later, Tab Baldwin is back on board as Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball coach.

The 63-year-old Baldwin will call the shots for the national team in the final qualifier of the Fiba Asia Cup this week, according to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP)..

This marks the return of the veteran international campaigner coaching Gilas Pilipinas after previously handling the job during the 2015 FIBA Asia Cup in Changsha, China – which netted a runner-up finish for the country – the Jones Cup (also a silver medal finish), and the 2016 Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Following his coaching stint, Baldwin accepted the job as project director of the men’s team being groomed to play big in the 2023 Fiba World Cup which the Philippines is co-hosting with Japan and Indonesia.

“I have accepted the opportunity and the challenge to be Gilas’ head coach at this time. I am honored to continue working with this outstanding coaching staff as we strive to take these next steps forward in the direction we envision for 2023,” Baldwin stressed.

“I’m hoping that my international coaching experience and familiarity with our playing systems will be an additional asset to the team in the upcoming challenges the team is facing.”

Baldwin will serve as the third head coach of the national team during the qualifiers of the Fiba Asia Cup.

Mark Dickel called the shots during the first window in Jakarta in pre-pandemic where the Filipinos beat the home team, before Jong Uichico was appointed to handle Gilas in Manama last year and posted back-to-back wins against Thailand and Bahrain.

