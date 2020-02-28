Tab Baldwin taken to hospital after feeling unwell in Ateneo practice

SAMAHANG Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director Tab Baldwin was taken to the hospital on Friday night after feeling unwell in the middle of Ateneo practice.

Sources bared the 61-year-old coach felt nauseated during practice at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center in Katipunan and had to be fetched by an ambulance and taken to Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan.

"He was not feeling well in practice," Blue Eagles team manager Epok Quimpo said in a text message to SPIN.ph. "It's obvious that he was under a lot of stress. That's when we decided that it's best to bring him to the hospital."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Baldwin, who aside from his coaching role at Ateneo was hired to oversee the national team program by the SBP, is on top of the rebuilding of the Gilas Pilipinas senior team in the lead-up to the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

The Blue Eagles are also in the middle of their buildup for the UAAP Season 83 men's basketball tournament, where they will be gunning for a fourth successive championship.

He's also listed as an assistant coach for TNT, working alongside team consultant Mark Dickel and head coach Bong Ravena as the KaTropa brace for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Quimpo said the American-Kiwi mentor remains under observation as of posting time.

"Coach Tab's health is our prime concern at this point. We're all wishing for his speedy recovery," said the former Ateneo guard.