PBA reinforcements must be able to 'commit fully' to Gilas program

GILAS Pilipinas head coach Tab Baldwin is open to the inclusion of PBA players in the national team program as long as their participation won’t be detrimental not just to the squad but also to the pro league.

Baldwin said PBA players are very much welcome to join the national squad so long as they will be given the chance to devote enough time to inculcate themselves in the Gilas program that is geared towards the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Baldwin said the strong ties between the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the PBA allowed both parties to work hand in hand in the formation of the strong Gilas pool for future competitions overseas.

“I think we’ve achieved that,” said Baldwin during The Link Podcast on Tuesday night, referring to the harmonious relationship between the SBP and the PBA.

“Going forward, everything is exactly the same. When the PBA has the opportunity with their schedule to release players, I believe that they will do that. And if those players can make the necessary time, commitment into our program, and that means significant number of practices to integrate themselves into our playing system and our chemistry, then our arms are wide open for that,” he added.

“But if either of those things aren’t going to be accomplished, then we are doing something that is going to diminish the strength of Gilas rather than strengthen it,” said Baldwin.

PBA, SBP working together

The success of a youth-laden Gilas pool composed of collegiate players, amateur standouts, and professional players on loan to the national team, during the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers and the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament opened debate from fans on whether PBA players are still needed to be included in the program.

Baldwin said the SBP and PBA are making sure that any decisions on that will not affect the level of play of Gilas Pilipinas moving forward.

“I think all parties are aware of that and we are all working together to make sure that when we talk about PBA players' availability, we are not talking about something that is going to be detrimental to the PBA or detrimental to the Gilas program,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin also made a call to all

stakeholders to work together for the good of Philippine basketball.

“That’s just the nature of the landscape here. To complain about it or to throw darts at the SBP or throw darts at the PBA really isn’t appropriate. We are all doing the best we can to put the best possible Gilas program together,” Baldwin said.

