Baldwin not ruling out Thirdy Ravena's late inclusion in Gilas pool

THIRDY Ravena perfectly understands that it may be too late for him to join Gilas Pilipinas in its buildup for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers set to be staged in a Clark bubble in June.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director Tab Baldwin shared to Spin Zoom In the conversation he had with the 6-foot-3 high-flyer, saying they agreed that Ravena is better off sitting out these series of games.

"Thirdy have some commitments that carry him through the end of May. And I've already spoken to Thirdy and Thirdy has spoken with his team," he said of his former star with the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

"So that would bring [Thirdy] in early June and Thirdy has some familiarity with what we're doing. But for me and when I talked to him, Thirdy said he didn't think it was fair to the other guys. And I said, 'Look, I think it's too late as well.'"

That means much like in the second window last November, there won't be any Ravena around when Gilas plays Korea on June 16, Indonesia on June 19, and Korea again on June 20 in the Clark bubble.

Ravena just wrapped up his first season with San-En NeoPhoenix in the B.League, where he averaged 9.1 points on 36-percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.8 minutes through 18 games in an injury-riddled debut.

He has since signed a multi-year contract extension that would keep him in Japan until at least the 2022-23 season.

Baldwin, though, is not closing the door on Ravena if the opportunity arises and said that like all plans with the Gilas program, everything remains in flux.

"I haven't pre-empted myself from having another discussion with Thirdy and saying, 'You know, I want him to come in earlier.' If I do that, we'll see how it goes," the former Gilas Pilipinas coach said.

Regardless of what the final decision would be on the current pool, Baldwin assured Thirdy will be in the mix for the Gilas teams in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade in July and the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia in August.

Baldwin isn't losing sleep on the availability of the second-generation star for future Gilas tournaments, knowing all to well how welcoming the Japanese league is in terms of releasing players for national team duty.

"My understanding is that it is part of his contract, that he has the Fiba release clause in his contract. And I believe that's a standard in all the Japanese B.League, both B1 and B2 contracts, I don't think that they are separate with Fiba in that sense," he said.

The American-Kiwi mentor also expressed glee on how much the world has opened for Filipino players over the past few years, believing that these opportunities can only make the players themselves improve their game further.

Aside from Ravena, other players spreading their wings internationally include Kai Sotto, who recently signed with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL); Ken Tuffin, who is with the Wellington Saints in the New Zealand National Basketball League (NZ NBL); James Spencer, who is with the Dandenong Rangers in NBL1-South in Australia; and Kobe Paras, who is trying his luck in the US under the guidance of East West Private.

"I think that in this life, and I told my children this, everybody that I seek to influence in any way, I tell them the same thing: The more you can develop options in your life, the more satisfied you're going to be with the outcomes in your life," Baldwin said.

"There are times that you have to make decisions and commit to those decisions. But when you have options before you make those decisions, I think you put yourself in the best possible scenario. I think you can read from that what my feelings are."

