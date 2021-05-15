Baldwin takes a pick between 2015 Fiba Asia, 2016 OQT Gilas teams he coached

DURING his two-year tenure as Gilas Pilipinas coach, Tab Baldwin had two major international competitions where he mentored the national team – the 2015 Fiba Asia Championship and the 2016 Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Coming off a landmark run in the Asia competition two years prior at home, the 2015 team finished with a silver medal for the second consecutive time before dropping the final match against host China.

Also under Baldwin’s watch, Gilas Pilipinas competed for one of the remaining slots in the Rio De Janeiro Olympics during the OQT in Manila, as the Nationals pitted against the best in the world that included France and New Zealand, both of which led to respectable results.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

When asked briefly about the two teams during the latest episode of Zoom In on SPIN.ph, Baldwin said the OQT team had the biggest challenge on the coaching aspect.

“We lost both of them, but I was more challenged by the OQT. They were both tough,” said Baldwin.

The response was understandably so since Gilas Pilipinas was finally pitted against NBA talent against France led by Tony Parker, and Euroleague sensation Nando De Colo.

In a game where President Duterte showed up for the ceremonial toss, the Philippines went toe-to-toe against a world-class opponent and eventually lost to France, 93-84.

Andray Blatche led the team with Jayson Castro, Terrence Romeo, Jeff Chan, Calvin Abueva, June Mar Fajardo, Gabe Norwood, Troy Rosario, Jeff Chan, Ranidel De Ocampo, Marc Pingris, and Bobby Ray Parks completing the roster.

But Baldwin admitted the Fiba Asia team six years ago has a special place in his basketball career. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

With Castro, Pingris, De Ocampo, and Norwood as the only remnants from the 2013 team but with Blatche, Abueva and Romeo included in the squad, Gilas Pilipinas shrugged off a stunning opening loss to Palestine by winning the next seven matches, including two against Japan and one against previous champion Iran, before the China defeat in the final.

Completing the roster of that 2015 squad were Sonny Thoss, Dondon Hontiveros, Asi Taulava, JC Intal, and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser.

“I like the 2015 the most. Because they were underdogs, like me,” said Baldwin.

