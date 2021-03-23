Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Lebron Lopez brimming with potential, but has much to learn: Baldwin

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: UAAP

    LEBRON Lopez is indeed brimming with talent, but at 18 years old it remains to be seen if he can live up to that potential.

    Tab Baldwin said the youngest player in the current Gilas Pilipinas pool inside Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna is perhaps the most gifted athlete, but also has the most to learn.

    "Lebron has a lot to learn about the concepts of the game and understanding the nuances of execution," said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas' (SBP) program director.

    "But he's just a great kid, really willing to learn, always attentive, and always competitive when it's time to play."

      Lopez, 6-foot-5 and with a terrific wingspan, fit the bill on the prototypical player the SBP is looking for, one Baldwin is constantly on the lookout for as he builds the future of the Philippine national team.

      "I think people are pretty accurate in their assessment that he is an outstanding athlete. He certainly fits the criteria of length, really active guy and a lot of energy," said the American-Kiwi mentor.

      But more than Lopez's physical attributes, what sets him apart is his good attitude, one the coaches and players alike have taken notice.

      "He has a very bright future and I think he's a great situation here in the Gilas bubble. He gets along real well with the other players and there's a humility in the kid as well, understanding that he is the youngest," he said.

        "He doesn't try to big shot anybody because he has a big name and he has big following. He doesn't act like that at all. I really appreciate the kid and he's doing a great job."

        For that alone, Lopez truly is a keeper in Baldwin's eyes.

        This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
