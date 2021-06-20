FROM the surface, Dwight Ramos’ double-double performance against Indonesia proves that the young star can do it all for Gilas Pilipinas.

It has become a frequent thing, and coach Tab Baldwin doesn’t want Ramos to carry such load in future games, encouraging the 22-year-old guard to be a leader more than doing all the work for Gilas.

“I thought that Dwight had an exceptional game. That can get lost in the fact that there wasn’t cohesion out there. Dwight’s performance, again, it points out that he is a player that he is pretty comfortable at any level of basketball. He did a good job of sort of playing in a way that bridge the gaps in the first half,” said Baldwin.

“But again, I would encourage Dwight to be more of a leader and to make sure that everybody else does their job and not just try to fix all the problems himself. That’s a recurring theme with Dwight,” said Baldwin.

Ramos had 10 points, 12 rebounds, and three steals in Gilas’ 76-51 win over Indonesia on Friday night. The Ateneo cager carried most of the load especially with the national squad only up by eight points at halftime.

During the break, Baldwin emphasized the need to be disciplined in their execution, saying that the team’s effort in the first half was “ordinary.”

“Hopefully, we’ll play games where he doesn’t have to fix things. Everybody is doing their job. He stood out possibly for the right reasons with the wrong scenario,” said Baldwin.

