Svi Mykhailiuk, Alex Len power Ukraine over Britain

SVI Mykhailiuk scored 17 points, Alex Len added 13 and Ukraine rolled in its EuroBasket opener on Friday, scoring a 90-61 win over Great Britain.

Bogdan Bliznyuk and Illya Sydorov each scored 10 points for Ukraine, which forced 20 turnovers and turned them into 24 points.

Ukraine shot 45 percent to Great Britain's 33%.

Luke Nelson scored 16 for Great Britain, while Myles Hesson and Gabriel Olaseni each scored 10.

Nicolo Melli goes 7 for 12 in 26 minutes of action. PHOTO: AP

ITALY 83, ESTONIA 62

Simone Fontecchio scored 19 points to lead a balanced attack, and Italy built a 19-point lead by halftime on the way to an easy opening win.

Nicolo Melli scored 17, while Achille Polonara finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Iraly. Nico Mannion added 12 points and Luigi Datome scored 11 for the winners.

Kerr Kriisa led all scorers with 20 points for Estonia.

