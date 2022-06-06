Surprise Gilas call-up Allen Liwag out to prove he belongs

NEVER in a million years did Allen Liwag imagine that a little-known rookie from Emilio Aguinaldo College would get a call-up from Gilas Pilipinas.

Even after days training with the national team pool, the 20-year-old banger is still pinching himself over the surreal experience of mixing it up in Gilas practice with some of the best youngsters in Philippine basketball.

"Nagulat ako. Isang karangalan na maimbitahan sa Gilas Pilipinas para ma-represent yung country natin," said the big man out of Saint Patrick School in Quezon City.

"Imagine mo, rookie pa lang din ako. Thankful lang ako kay God and sa coaches ng Gilas na na-discover nila ako at kinonsider nila ako para makasama sa training."

Surprising as this was, Liwag is determined to make the most of this experience.

"Ang ganda ng experience na ito para sa career ko. Di ko ito sasayangin at gagawin ko yung best ko para makatulong sa team," said the 6-foot-6 slotman from Alfonso, Cavite, grateful for the learnings from coach Nenad Vucinic.

"Di ko na iniisip kung mas maraming UAAP yung nandito basta gagawin ko lang yung lahat ng pinapagawa sa akin.

"Siguro natutunan ko lang yung importance ng focus, discipline, kung paano makisama sa team kasi bagong environment sa akin yun. High-level basketball na ito eh, so hindi na lang siya basta-basta."

Regardless if he makes the cut or not, Liwag is out to prove he belongs.

"Sobrang laking boost na nito sa confidence ko. Ipapakita lang din namin na deserve namin itong invite na ito sa training pool," he said.

