Sugapong, Ozar power Gilas Women past Samoa in Asia Under-18

GILAS Pilipinas Women stayed unscathed in the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Women's Asian Championship after holding off Samoa, 66-59, on Tuesday at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sumayah Sugapong shot three treys for her 28 points to go with six rebounds, five assists, and four steals to lead the Philippines to its second win in Group A.

Her hot start enabled the Filipinas to jump ahead 21-9 start and build an 18-point lead, 46-28, with 4:59 left in the third frame.

Samoa got within four, 56-52, after Alanah Manumaleuga's three with 5:35 left to play. But Louna Ozar scored six in the Philippines' 8-0 finishing kick that led to a 64-52 advantage with 2:11 remaining.

The Fil-French Ozar finished with eight points, five boards, and three steals, as her crucial baskets late making up for the nine turnovers she committed.

Kristan Yumul drained five treys for her 16 points, on top of five rebounds and three assists, as Kate Bobadilla made a pair of long bombs for her 10 points, nine boards, six dimes, and three steals.

The Filipinas zero in on an outright semifinal berth in their final match of the group stage against Maldives on Wednesday.

Kira-May Filemu, a double-double machine in the Under-16 competition, led Samoa with 19 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals, and two assists in the defeat.

The scores:

PHILIPPINES 66 - Sugapong 28, Yumul 16, Bobadilla 8, Ozar 8, Nolasco 6, Heyn 0, Loon 0, Abraham 0.

SAMOA 59 - Filemu 19, Ruud 13, Brown 8, Finau-Stephano 8, A. Manumaleuga 6, Leiataatimu 3, Joseph 1, Foa'i-Auimatagi 1, P. Manumaleuga 0.

Quarters: 21-9, 33-20, 49-40, 66-59.

