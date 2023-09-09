Sue Bird hopes sports leaders put more resources into women’s sports

SUE Bird has been named as global ambassador for the Fiba Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026, a role that she looks forward to doing for the further advancement of women’s sports around the globe.

“Women’s basketball is at a really exciting moment,” said Bird during the announcement on Friday. “It’s pivotal and no better way to continue, not as a player anymore but as a former player, but to be sitting here to help continue to grow that game and really ride the wave that is women’s basketball right now.”

There is no perfect person to be the ambassador than Bird, arguably one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time. Bird has a resume that includes being a five-time Olympic gold medalist and a four-time World Cup champion on top of her four championships with the Seattle Storm in the WNBA.

“There is really nothing like it,” said Bird, referring to representing Team USA in international tournaments. “I’m very fortunate enough to be in five World Cups, to also have that feeling with USA in my chest, bunch of different qualifiers and five Olympics. It’s really special. Never took that moment for granted. Now in this seat, I get to have an impact in a different way.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Now on a different role, Bird has a great outlook on women’s basketball following the World Cup of 2022 in Sydney.

“I think women’s basketball fans are there. They are out there. They just don’t have access to it. Obviously, as an American, seeing what I’ve seen on our home soil, that’s the case. People try to tell you that there aren’t fans. They try to tell you that no one goes to the games. In Sydney, look like they were there. I think it’s just a matter of access. It’s a matter of telling stories.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bird also hopes to spark change in how women’s sports is viewed by those in charge especially in developing nations like the Philippines.

“I think what we are talking about for young people in terms of what sports can give young people, if more of those that in charge viewed it that way, I think it will change where they put their resources. Whether they are able to build a budget, to put the importance on sports especially for little girls because they are probably the ones that will be given less of the opportunity compared to little boys.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

“I wish people would view it more as a tool for education, a tool to better yourself to become a well-rounded person overall. And then through that, hopefully, young people can bring in people from other countries have already developed things,” said Bird.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph