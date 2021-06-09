How organizers plan to keep over 600 Clark bubble delegates safe

THE Clark International Airport (CIA) and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are preparing for the arrival of more than 200 foreign delegates for the coming Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers set from June 16 to June 20.

The Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) have been working closely with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Clark Development Corporation (CDC), the national government, and other government agencies for the implementation of the safety protocols for the delegates for the event.

LIPAD and MIAA are the operators of CIA and NAIA, respectively, where the delegates will touch down upon entry in the Philippines. The delegates will immediately be transported to the Quest Hotel and Conference Center in Mimosa where they will be tested and quarantined the next day.

As part of the protocols, foreign participants including the eight teams outside the country are already required to take RT-PCR tests 12 days, seven days, and two days before departure to the Philippines.

Another RT-PCR test will be conducted four days after their arrival and another one before their departure on June 21 if required by the country of destination.

Movement of all delegates will be limited to the airport, hotels, and venue, specifically the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center in Angeles City.

Including the Gilas Pilipinas squad, Fiba and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas personnel, hotel, transport staff, and other personnel from TV5, PLDT, and Smart, a total of 617 participants will be inside the Clark bubble.

“The BCDA and CDC are looking at the Fiba Qualifiers from end to end,” said BCDA president and chief executive officer Vince Dizon. “From the moment our foreign guests enter our airports, battle in the hardcourt, and until they leave the country, strict protocols will be implemented to ensure their safety.”

LIPAD and MIAA have coordinated with the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration, airline companies, and other government agencies for the event.

“LIPAD acknowledges that both agencies are the lead agencies to follow when it comes to ensuring the safety of FIBA in Clark. LIPAD designed arrival and departure guidelines for FIBA delegates at Clark International Airport in accordance with the protocols set by both agencies, as well as that of the FIBA organizers,” it said.

“Coordination among agencies is key to ensure safety of arriving delegates,” MIAA said.

