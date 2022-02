DAYS after he replaced Tab Baldwin, Chot Reyes lays down the plans for Gilas Pilipinas for the February window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

Join the conversation with the returning national coach.

SPIN Zoom In: Chot Reyes

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.