SPIN POV: What does the future hold for Gilas after Tab Baldwin?

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has made a coaching change.

Tab Baldwin is out. Chot Reyes is back.

It’s three weeks before the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and a little over a year before the world meet.

