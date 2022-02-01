THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has made a coaching change.
Tab Baldwin is out. Chot Reyes is back.
It’s three weeks before the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and a little over a year before the world meet.
SPIN POV: What does the future hold for Gilas after Tab Baldwin?
https://youtu.be/aa9Cm7UiTt0
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Continue reading below ↓
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.