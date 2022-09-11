Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Spain overcomes Lithuania in overtime to reach quarterfinals

    2 hours ago
    Willy Hernangomes rises for a shot over Jonas Valanciunas.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    SPAIN advanced to the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2022 with a 102-94 overtime win against Lithuania on Saturday in Berlin.

    Naturalized Spanish citizen Lorenzo Brown came up with 28 points on 9 of 20 shooting, while making eight assists.

    Willy Hernangomez scored 21 points and brother Juancho added 13 for Spain.

    They face Finland or Croatia in the round of eight.

    Lorenzo Brown

    Lorenzo Brown goes 9 for 20 in 33 minutes of action. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

      Mindaugas Kuzminskas scored 18 for Lithuania, while Domantas Sabonis came up with 15 points and was a rebound short of a double-double.

