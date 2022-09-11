Spain overcomes Lithuania in overtime to reach quarterfinals

SPAIN advanced to the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2022 with a 102-94 overtime win against Lithuania on Saturday in Berlin.
Naturalized Spanish citizen Lorenzo Brown came up with 28 points on 9 of 20 shooting, while making eight assists.
See In Eurobasket, Ukraine fights to honor those doing the real fighting at home
Willy Hernangomez scored 21 points and brother Juancho added 13 for Spain.
They face Finland or Croatia in the round of eight.
Lorenzo Brown goes 9 for 20 in 33 minutes of action. PHOTO: fiba.basketball
Mindaugas Kuzminskas scored 18 for Lithuania, while Domantas Sabonis came up with 15 points and was a rebound short of a double-double.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.