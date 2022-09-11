Spain overcomes Lithuania in overtime to reach quarterfinals

SPAIN advanced to the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2022 with a 102-94 overtime win against Lithuania on Saturday in Berlin.

Naturalized Spanish citizen Lorenzo Brown came up with 28 points on 9 of 20 shooting, while making eight assists.

Willy Hernangomez scored 21 points and brother Juancho added 13 for Spain.

They face Finland or Croatia in the round of eight.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Lorenzo Brown goes 9 for 20 in 33 minutes of action. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Mindaugas Kuzminskas scored 18 for Lithuania, while Domantas Sabonis came up with 15 points and was a rebound short of a double-double.

