Spain opens Fiba World Cup title defense with 30-point romp over Ivory Coast

SPAIN's chase for back-to-back world titles is off to a strong start.

Looking to become the fourth team to do the double in the global showpiece, Willy Hernangomez led La Roja's 94-64 thrashing of Ivory Coast at the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.

The one-sided affair saw the reigning world champions lead every single second and peaked at 32 points in the second half.

EuroBasket's newly minted MVP dished out 22 markers alongside younger brother Juancho's 11 and Usman Garuba's 12.

Gilas Pilipinas also recently thwarted the Elephants with an 85-62 rout in a closed-door tuneup match at the PhilSports Arena one week before the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Spain next takes on Brazil while Ivory Coast squares off with Iran.

The scores:

Spain (94) - W. Hernangomez 22, Garuba 12, J. Hernangomez 11, Claver 9, Abrines 9, Brizuela 8, Aldama 8, Fernandez 5, Nunez 3, Parra 3, Diaz 2, Llull 2.

Cote d'Ivoire (64) - Kone 11, Dally 10, Abouo 9, V. Fofana 7, Zouzoua 7, M. Fofana 6, Moulare 5, Dadiet 4, Diabate 2, Bah 2, Tape 1, Sidibe 0.

Quarterscores: 24-17; 53-34; 73-47; 94-64.