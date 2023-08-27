Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Aug 29
    FIBA

    Spain opens Fiba World Cup title defense with 30-point romp over Ivory Coast

    La Roja too strong for Elephants
    by John Mark Garcia
    A day ago
    undefined
    Willy Hernangomez powers Spain to a lopsided opening win over Ivory Coast at the 2023 Fiba World Cup.
    PHOTO: AP

    SPAIN's chase for back-to-back world titles is off to a strong start.

    Looking to become the fourth team to do the double in the global showpiece, Willy Hernangomez led La Roja's 94-64 thrashing of Ivory Coast at the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.

    READ: Team USA shrugs off shaky start to beat New Zealand by 27

    The one-sided affair saw the reigning world champions lead every single second and peaked at 32 points in the second half.

    EuroBasket's newly minted MVP dished out 22 markers alongside younger brother Juancho's 11 and Usman Garuba's 12.

    Juancho Hernangomez

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Gilas Pilipinas also recently thwarted the Elephants with an 85-62 rout in a closed-door tuneup match at the PhilSports Arena one week before the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

    Spain next takes on Brazil while Ivory Coast squares off with Iran.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The scores:

      Spain (94) - W. Hernangomez 22, Garuba 12, J. Hernangomez 11, Claver 9, Abrines 9, Brizuela 8, Aldama 8, Fernandez 5, Nunez 3, Parra 3, Diaz 2, Llull 2.

      Cote d'Ivoire (64) - Kone 11, Dally 10, Abouo 9, V. Fofana 7, Zouzoua 7, M. Fofana 6, Moulare 5, Dadiet 4, Diabate 2, Bah 2, Tape 1, Sidibe 0.

      Quarterscores: 24-17; 53-34; 73-47; 94-64.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Willy Hernangomez powers Spain to a lopsided opening win over Ivory Coast at the 2023 Fiba World Cup.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again