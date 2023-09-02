South Sudan over the moon after clinching historic trip to Olympics

A COUNTRY established just 12 years ago is bound for the Olympics in men’s basketball.

Carlik Jones had 26 points and 15 assists to lead South Sudan to a spot in the Olympics, beating Angola, 101-78, on Saturday in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Jones tied a World Cup record for assists and fell three rebounds shy of a triple double as the Chicago Bulls-bound cager helped South Sudan claim its third win in four games at the conclusion of its campaign.

He tied the record for most assists in the World Cup, set by former Chicago Bull Toni Kukoc of Croatia, who had 15 against China in 1994.

More importantly, South Sudan clinched the lone berth of Africa in the Olympics after Egypt lost to New Zealand, 88-86, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The feel-good story continues for South Sudan, a country that only gained independence in 2011 and claimed entry to the World Cup after an 11-1 record in the African qualifiers.

South Sudan basketball federation president Luol Deng and head coach Royal Ivey held back tears during the postgame press conference following the landmark achievement.

A South Sudan reporter also fought back tears when she was asked about the historic feat for a country still plagued by conflict back home.

“Olympics? It’s crazy. It’s crazy,” said Ivey, who concurrently holds the position as assistant coach of the Houston Rockets and held the position as South Sudan head coach for three years.