'Sorry, boss': MVP says Chot apologized to him for World Cup group shutout

SAMAHANG Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan revealed Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes sent a message apologizing for the team's failure to reach the second round of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

In an interview with One News, Pangilinan said he has not replied to Reyes’ message that he sent after Gilas Pilipinas ended the group stage with a 0-3 win-loss record to drop to the classification round of the tournament.

“Nag-text sa akin si Chot late last night with only two words. Sabi niya, ‘Sorry boss,’” said Pangilinan in a video posted by One News.

“Hindi pa ako sumasagot eh kasi hindi ko alam ang isasagot ko eh,” said Pangilinan.

Pangilinan, however, is standing behind Reyes and the players, saying that he had no doubt in his mind that Gilas did its very best in the tournament.

“I feel for Chot. I have no doubt that he tried his best. And I feel for my players, I have no doubt either that they tried their best,” said Pangilinan.

Gilas will now try to salvage their campaign in the classification round beginning with a match against South Sudan on Thursday, 8 p.m. at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The hosts wrap up their World Cup campaign against China on Saturday, 8 p.m. with the hope that the Philippines will be able to secure a berth in the 2024 Olympics.

“Everybody from the coaches down to the players tried their very best to do as much for the country. So we fell short but that’s the way the ball bounces,” said Pangilinan.