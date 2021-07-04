Slovenia, Lithuania arrange final match in Kaunas OQT

SLOVENIA and hosts Lithuania will dispute the lone ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Kaunas.

The European powerhouses easily hurdled their respective semifinal foes on Sunday to set up the colossal championship game at Zalgirio Arena on early Monday morning.

Luka Doncic continued his magnificent run for the Slovenians, finishing a rebound shy of a triple-double in a 98-70 thumping of Venezuela.

The Dallas Mavericks guard fired 23 points on 3-of-5 shooting from rainbow country, on top of 13 assists and nine rebounds as the 2017 Euroleague champs closed in on an Olympic berth.

Mike Tobey led Slovenia in scoring with 27 points, while making 12 rebounds, as Zoran Dragic chipped in 12 points and five boards.

The third quarter once again spelled the difference for the Slovenians, using a 23-14 assault to break the game wide open, 67-47, with a Doncic triple at the 2:31 mark.

Pedro Chourio scored 16 points including four treys, as Michael Carrera had 16 points, six rebounds, and two assists in Venezuela's semis defeat.

HOME TEAM IN KAUNAS OQT FINAL

Lithuania delivered a balanced attack to hammer down Poland, 88-69.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis paced the Lithuanians with 17 points, eight rebounds, and two assists as he teamed up with Memphis Grizzlies big man Jonas Valanciunas, who tallied 15 points and eight boards, for the 19-point win.

Mantas Kalnietis scored 14 points, four assists, and two rebounds, Rokas Jokubaitis got 13 points, two boards, and two dimes, and Marius Grigonis had 10 points on 2-of-4 shooting from deep, on top of five rebounds and two assists.

Lithuania's game continued to be unmatched as it lorded the boards, 38 to 20, and outscored Poland in the paint, 44 to 30, to easily seize control the game. A 16-6 third quarter gave the home team the 62-51 advantage.

Naturalized player AJ Slaughter topped Poland with 19 points, but failed to get much support from the local crew.

Mateusz Ponitka, Aleksander Roman Balcerowski, and Jakob Garbacz all had 10 points for Poland.

