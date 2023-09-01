Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Luka, Slovenia oust Aussies from World Cup contention

    Luka gets payback from Tokyo defeat
    by John Mark Garcia
    A day ago
    luka doncic australia slovenia world cup
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    SLOVENIA gained a measure of revenge over Olympic tormentor Australia, 91-80, in the second round of the 2023 Fiba World Cup in Okinawa on Friday.

    With a team-high 20 markers, Luka Doncic laid the ghosts of Tokyo 2020 to rest after a 93-107 loss to the Boomers in the bronze medal match two years ago.

    Moreover, the win secured Slovenia’s spot in the quarterfinal alongside fellow unbeaten Germany to knock Australia out of the global showpiece.

    A deadlock was as close as the Aussies can reach against Doncic & Co. as they never led a single second of the match.

    Doncic, who has led every game in scoring in his World Cup debut thus far, pushed the European side to as high as a 19-point edge over the Boomers.

    The scores:

    Slovenia (91) - Doncic 20, Tobey 18, K. Prepelic 10, Hrovat 10, Nikolic 9, Cebasek 9, Dragic 7, Samar 3, B. Prepelic 3, Dimec 2, Blazic DNP, Glas DNP.

    Australia (80) - Giddey 25, Mills 17, Exum 13, Green 8, Thybulle 6, Daniels 3, Reath 3, Kay 3, Cooks 2, Goulding 0, Ingles 0, White 0.

    Quarterscores: 28-18; 49-40; 66-62; 91-80.

    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

