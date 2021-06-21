What impressed Chot about SJ Belangel more than his game-winner

THERE'S just one guy who really impressed former national team coach Chot Reyes from the youthful Gilas Pilipinas pool which competed in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark.

His name? SJ Belangel.

But before you think that the only thing that stood out for the current TNT head coach was the Ateneo guard's buzzer-beating trey in the first match against Korea last Wednesday, he begs to disagree.

"In terms of surprise, for me, it was really SJ. I say that because of his poise and sa akin, sa lahat. siya ang unang pumalag sa pisikalan," he said in a recent guesting at Spin POV.

Despite being the smallest at 5-foot-10 in the pool, Belangel has been fearless in his first foray donning the national tri-colors, one that brought a big smile to the face of Reyes.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

It brings him back to the numerous international tilts he coached in where the opposing guards always tried to bully the smaller Filipinos to no avail.

"Every time the Asian point guards try to pressure our point guards, nauubos sila at nafa-foul out sila talaga. Gustong gusto natin pag pine-pressure tayo kasi mauubos talaga sila sa point guards natin," he said.

The potential has always been high for Belangel, and even Reyes acknowledges that.

But somehow, his youth worked to his disadvantage when the mentor collated his '23-for-2023' list back in 2018, with Reyes saying, "SJ was not in that list, not because he was not deserving, but he was too young. Three years ago, he was too young to be at this list."

Among the six guards Reyes had in that list were CJ Perez, Robert Bolick, and Paul Desiderio, all of whom are now in the PBA; Juan Gomez de Liaño and Matt Nieto, who were part of Baldwin's pool in the past windows; and Remy Martin, who is still in the United States and is weighing if he should enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

Back then, Belangel was only 19 and still a part of the Ateneo Blue Eaglets.

That's why Reyes professed that he was taken aback with how mature Belangel has played in this stretch, averaging 7.3 points on 33-percent shooting from deep, together with 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.4 minutes while also doing a stellar job as a starter.

Aside from Belangel, Reyes also lauded the efforts of RJ Abarrientos, who he said was the catalyst of the Gilas turnaround in the 81-78 win over Korea.

"I thought RJ injected life off the bench. Siya ang bumutas ng depensa ng Korea and since then, feeling natin kaya nating pasukin [yung depensa nila]," he said.

Still, if he'd have to give the crown to only one person, it's definitely Belangel.

"Hands down, the biggest surprise for me was really SJ."

