SJ, RJ have makings of being next great Gilas guards, says Uichico

GILAS Pilipinas' backcourt may be young, but SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos truly are playing beyond their years in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

And even national team deputy Jong Uichico admitted that he was surprised with how these two wards have risen to the challenge in the Philippines' first two games in Clark.

"Siguro because of their experience sa college ranks na minsan may pukpukang laro, that experience in the UAAP is being brought out from them," he told in a recent guesting in Spin POV.

Belangel, 21, has burst to the scene in his Gilas debut, taking over the starting point guard role and has been solid in his time on the floor.

The 5-foot-10 guard from Ateneo has so far averaged 8.0 points. 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in the first two games, but more importantly, was the hero of Gilas' exhilarating 81-78 victory over Korea on Wednesday where he drilled a off-balanced buzzer-beating trey for the win.

Abarrientos, 21, is equally as impressive as he has been an energizer bunny for this young Filipino crew.

The 6-foot-2 slasher from Far Eastern University posted 7.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.0 steal, on top of him being a consistent sparkplug off the bench, as seen in both the Korea game and the 76-51 triumph over Indonesia on Friday.

Uichico, though, said that praise shouldn't just be in order for Belangel and Abarrientos as the whole Gilas pool has shown immense maturity that helped the home team stay undefeated at 5-0 in Group A.

"Nakikinig sila eh. Hindi nagkukulang ang coaches ng paalala to keep their focus at wag masyado emotional kahit nada-down tayo," he said, lauding the wards for staying true to the system of coach Tab Baldwin. "Lumalaban lang tayo."

Playing in the country, despite having no fans in attendance at Angeles University Foundation Gym, also plays a big psychological boost to the morale of the players as they all want to make their countrymen proud in this series of home games.

"It helped din na they were playing dito sa country natin, kahit walang tao. Psychologically and mentally, may factor yun na nasa hometown tayo, maraming nanonood. That plays a big factor that we're playing in our hometown kahit nasa bubble kami," he said.

Yet one can't fault Uichico for giving some special attention to Belangel and Abarrientos, who many believe are future Gilas cornerstones and could follow the path previously treaded by great guards of thr past from Johnny Abarrientos, Olsen Racela, Jimmy Alapag, and LA Tenorio, to those of Jayson Castro, Terrence Romeo, Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, and Robert Bolick.

For them to do that, though, the two will have to be grizzled first.

"Experience lang naman. Yes, they are small, pero kung dadaanin nila sa bilis, sa shooting, sa aggressiveness sa depensa, I think they will make it," said Uichico.

"Si SJ, matapang eh. Kita mo naman he was willing to take that shot [against Korea]. Kahit na sabihin mong tsamba o swerte, may mga player na hindi willing at iiwas na lang sa bola, pero pumunta siya sa bola. The fact that he was willing to take the shot is already one positive thing na buo ang loob ng bata dahil hindi siya nag-back down," he said.

"Malaki ang future ni SJ. We know he can score and sacrifice his body defensively. He will gain the other aspects through experience cause there, he will learn a lot of things because we can only do so much in practice."

He continued: "Same thing with RJ. Dito sa atin, angat siya sa high school at 3x3 kasi nagagawa niya yung kaya niyang gawin, but once you play against better competition, hindi lang athletic ability kundi mental ability ang paiiralin."

Games like these should be a start for Belangel and Abarrientos in preparing themselves for bigger wars in the future, starting on Sunday's rematch against Korea and the upcoming Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

"Syempre iba rin yung another level of tournament na sasalihan natin. More experience yun and they'll be more composed in experiencing more international competitions," he said.

"All these games will really be a big contributory factor sa development for each player sa Gilas team. Kailangan ma-experience nila in playing better teams like Korea, Indonesia, Serbia. Doon tayo magi-improve ng matindi."

