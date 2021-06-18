Belangel destined for greatness since being 'kid who scored 99 points'

IN the eyes of one of his high school coaches, SJ Belangel was destined for great things since the first time he saw him play.

Belangel has been the talk of the town for the past few days after he lifted Gilas Pilipinas to an 81-78 win over Korea after hitting a buzzer-beating triple.

Former Ateneo Blue Eaglets coach Joe Silva is no longer surprised with Belangel thriving with Gilas.

“For me, leaps and bounds ang improvement niya,” said Silva during a recent episode of SPIN POV. “Just his consistency in shooting the three-ball, his decision-making and playmaking, ang laki ng inimprove under coach Tab and under the Gilas system. It’s been doing wonders for him. He is well-deserving to be part of this Gilas team.”

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Silva was proud of the performance of Belangel in the game. Just like Filipino fans who watched the game, Silva admitted he screamed his lungs out after his former player drilled the game-winner.

“In fact, kay SJ napasigaw at napatalon ako. May video dito pero ayoko ilabas pero napasigaw talaga ako nung last shot,” said Silva.

Belangel captured a UAAP juniors crown in 2018, teaming up with then-Finals MVP Kai Sotto to win the title against National University.

Silva said he learned about Belangel a few years back following a sensational performance during an age-group game.

“There was an alumnus sa Ateneo na tumutulong sa Blue Eaglets at sa Blue Eagles na nagsabi sa akin na there was a kid who scored 99 points in a game. SBP pa lang. Why don’t you go check it out,” said Silva, recalling his conversation with the Ateneo alumnus.

Ateneo then held tryouts in Bacolod City during the University Games and Belangel showed up, with Silva left impressed.

“Nag-Unigames sa Bacolod, kasama ko ‘yung Blue Eagles. We played there. That was the first time I saw SJ in a tryout. Nagpatryout ‘yung coaches doon. Doon ko nakita si SJ. He has what it takes to be successful in the future,” said Silva.

Silva said recruiting Belangel was eased because one of his favorite players was with Ateneo during the Unigames.

“At that time, he watched our game, nakilala niya si Kiefer. Thankful din ako kay Kiefer, nakatulong siya sa pagrecruit,” said Silva.

Belangel hasn’t left Ateneo since, winning crowns in the juniors and seniors division including in 2019 under the tutelage of Tab Baldwin, who is now the Gilas Pilipinas coach.

“That was the reason why I really recruited him from Bacolod ever since. He was in Bacolod. I saw the potential and I knew that it’s a matter time that he was going to represent our country in the Gilas Pilipinas men’s team. He was already playing with Batang Gilas that time,” said Silva.

