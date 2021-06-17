SJ Belangel buzzer-beater makes it to SportsCenter top plays

SJ BELANGEL made it to the Top 10 plays of ESPN’s flagship news program SportsCenter in the United States on Wednesday night (Thursday morning Manila time).

Belangel’s buzzer-beater that gave Gilas Pilipinas a dramatic 81-78 win over Korea made it at No. 3 in its daily round-up of the top plays of the day.

PHOTO: Sports Center

Host Neil Everett described the play as ‘Durant-esque’ as Belangel hit a fadeaway triple with a Korean defender on his face.

“Degree of difficulty, high. That was Durant-esque,” said Everett.