    SJ Belangel buzzer-beater makes it to SportsCenter top plays

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    SJ BELANGEL made it to the Top 10 plays of ESPN’s flagship news program SportsCenter in the United States on Wednesday night (Thursday morning Manila time).

    Belangel’s buzzer-beater that gave Gilas Pilipinas a dramatic 81-78 win over Korea made it at No. 3 in its daily round-up of the top plays of the day.

    Host Neil Everett described the play as ‘Durant-esque’ as Belangel hit a fadeaway triple with a Korean defender on his face.

    “Degree of difficulty, high. That was Durant-esque,” said Everett.

    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
