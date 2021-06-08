Six nations set to arrive in PH as third window nears

ONLY six more visiting nations will fly to the country next week for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Fiba has released an updated schedule for the Clark bubble as the Philippines will now just host the remainder of games for Groups A and B.

Gilas Pilipinas will have a one-day break between its games as it plays Korea on June 16, meets Indonesia on June 18, and wraps up its schedule against Korea anew on June 20.

Meanwhile, it will be a busy stretch for Korea and China as both will play four games-in-five days, while Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Indonesia has three games with one back-to-back.

Thailand will only be playing two games in the stretch, but that will be a back-to-back against Korea on June 19 and Indonesia on June 20.

The Philippines currently lead Group A at 3-0, followed by Korea (2-0), Indonesia (1-2), and Thailand.

Meanwhile, Group B will be pressed for time as the global COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations in its games in the previous window. Japan sits on top at 1-0, followed by Chinese Taipei at 1-1. China has yet to play a game in the qualifiers, while Malaysia (0-1) has begged off from participating in the Clark bubble.

The number of delegations flying to the country was reduced after the Group C clash between Guam and Hong Kong was moved to the Amman bubble in Jordan. Both holding 0-1 slates, the two nations will face each other off on June 13 and June 15.

Delegates for the Clark bubble are expected to arrive by Sunday.

Only the top two teams from each of the six groups will earn a ticket to the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia come August.

Aside from host Indonesia, a final phase between the third-place teams will be held before the continental tilt to complete the 16-nation cast.

Here's the full schedule of the games at Angeles University Foundation Gym:

June 16 (Wednesday)

4:30 p.m. - Japan vs China

6:00 p.m. - Korea vs Philippines

June 17 (Thursday)

4:30 p.m. - Korea vs Indonesia

6:00 p.m. - Chinese Taipei vs China

June 18 (Friday)

4:30 p.m. - Japan vs Chinese Taipei

6:00 p.m. - Philippines vs Indonesia

June 19 (Saturday)

4:30 p.m. - China vs Japan

6:00 p.m. - Thailand vs Korea

June 20 (Sunday)

11:30 a.m. - Indonesia vs Thailand

3:00 p.m. - Philippines vs Korea

6:30 p.m. - China vs Chinese Taipei

