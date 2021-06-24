Silva marvels at big man Tamayo transformation to efficient wingman

FORMER high school coach Joe Silva marveled at how Carl Tamayo has improved immensely from his younger days to being a member of Gilas Pilipinas.

Silva, who once handled the Ateneo juniors team in the UAAP, said he actually expected the 6-foot-7 Tamayo to eventually become a small forward after his high school career that saw him play for Adamson and National University.

But Silva was still amazed with Tamayo’s development upon seeing him with Gilas Pilipinas.

“Laki ng improvement at development ni Carl Tamayo,” said Silva during last week’s episode of SPIN POV when asked who among the Gilas players surprised him the most. “Ngayon, maaasahan na talaga siya. He can step out, he can dribble the ball, he has that consistent outside shot.”

Aside from Tamayo, Silva was also impressed with the play of RJ Abarrientos, whom he had faced as a coach when the playamaker was still with the Far Eastern University juniors squad.

“Si RJ naman, I’m not surprised. To me, nung high school, nung kalaban ko siya, sila ni SJ (Belangel) ang top point guards,” said Silva.

“Pero ang surprising talaga si Carl. Ganda ng demeanor, ganda ng depensa, talagang complete player si Carl,” he added.

Silva said Tamayo’s play was in contrast to his Adamson and NU days where he was primarily a post player.

“Si Carl was more of a back-to-the-basket first tapos rebound, putback muna. We all knew in high school kapag may magaling kang guards, medyo guard dominated eh. Pero from time to time, he could step up and take that three-point shot and he could bring down the ball pero it wasn’t needed for him or he really didn’t have that skillset yet.

“Pero ngayon, sobrang amazed ako sa pinakita niya. Sobrang efficient… Pero you knew na sa mold niya, the time would come that he can play the three in this level,” said Silva.

