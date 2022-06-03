Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sherwin Concepcion on unexpected Gilas call-up: 'Parang panaginip lang'

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Sherwin Concepcion UST vs UP UAAP 3x3
    Sherwin Concepcion flashes his shooting form, this time in 3x3 action.
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

    CALATAGAN -- Sherwin Concepcion is just raring to join the Gilas Pilipinas trainings as he called it a realization of his lifelong dream.

    Sherwin Concepcion on Gilas call-up

    "Di ko talaga expect. Parang panaginip lang," said the University of Santo Tomas gunner.

    "Parang panaginip lang kasi ang daming gustong makarating dyan."

    Concepcion has yet to convene with the youthful national team pool as he is still at Crusoe CaSoBe leading the Growling Tigers in the UAAP men's 3x3 tournament.

    But this early, he's pumped to team up with his UAAP rivals in the Gilas pool.

    "Excited lang kasi nung UAAP, wala munang kaibi-kaibigan. Laban lang muna. Sa labas na lang magkakaibigan," he said with a chuckle.

    The 6-foot-2 gunslinger should be of use for the Gilas pool as a designated shooter after averaging 10.64 points on 29.7-percent shooting from threes, to go with 5.57 rebounds this past UAAP Season 84.

      Knowing how rare invites like these are, Concepcion just promises to give it his all once he laces up his sneakers with the national team pool.

      "Ibibigay ko lang yung best ko kasi ang daming gustong makarating dito. Gagawin ko lang yung pinapagawa sa akin ng coaching staff. Gusto ko lang makatulong to represent the country," he said.

