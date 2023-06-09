NBA Finals foes set to team up in Serbia Starting 5 at World Cup

THEY’RE from the same country and almost have the same names. Nikola Jokic and Nikola Jovic could also play for the same team in the next few months.

Opponents in the NBA Finals, Jokic and Jovic could team up in the Serbian national team that will play in Manila in August at the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

The Denver Nuggets’ two-time MVP and the Miami Heat’s reserve forward could form part of a projected stacked starting unit if they all commit to play for their country in the world showpiece.

Serbia was the last among 32 countries to book a ticket to this year’s World Cup, clinching a berth only late February.

But expect the Serbians, who are in Group B with China Puerto Rico, and South Sudan playing at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, to field a first-class lineup under coach Svetislav Pesic.

Check out Serbia’s potential Starting Five that will try to surpass their fifth-place finish in the 2019 World Cup in China.

Potential Serbia Starting 5 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup

PG - Vasilije Micic

Micic was the 52nd overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, although he didn’t get to play in the league.

But since then, the 29-year-old point guard has made a name in Europe, finding a home at Andalou Efes and being named EuroLeague MVP in 2021 when he led his team to the first of back-to-back EuroLeague championships.

The 6-foot-5 point playmaker played for Serbia in the 2019 World Cup.

SG - Bogdan Bogdanovic





The 30-year-old Atlanta Hawks sniper could pick it up from where he left off in the 2019 World Cup in China when he was the tournament’s top scorer in terms of total points.

Recovering after the Hawks lost to No. 2 seed Boston in six games in the first round of the playoffs, the 6-foot-5 wingman has already signified his intention to play for his country again.

"I spoke with coach Pesic. If my health allows it, my performance [on the national team] is never questioned. We talked about everything. I'm here," the six-year NBA veteran said in Basketnews.com

Bogdanovic has won four silver medals with Serbia, most notably in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

SF - Aleksej Pokusevski





The Oklahoma City Thunder combo forward continued to show flashes of brilliance this NBA season, averaging 8.1 points on 43.3-percent shooting, 4.7 boards, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 20.6 minutes over 34 games.

The 21-year-old 7-foot forward helped OKC reach the Play-in tournament, but lost to Minnesota for the No. 8 seed.

Can he help his country get over its own hump this time?

Pokusevski last played for his national team in the 2019 Fiba Under-18 European Championship.

He failed to get clearance from the Thunder to play in the EuroBasket 2022 where Serbia went unbeaten in five games in the group stage against Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, Israel, and Netherlands, but lost to Italy in Round of 16 to get eliminated.

PF - Nikola Jovic

The “other” Nikola could get the spotlight if he’s available for his country.

He is Serbia’s youngest player in the projected starting unit as he only turns 20 on Friday, June 9.

After playing for Olympiacos in the EuroLeague, the Heat made the 6-foot-10 forward the 27th overall pick in the last rookie draft.

Jovic made his national team debut last year in the World Cup qualifiers, but, like Pokusevski, was disallowed by the Heat to play in the EuroBasket.

C - Nikola Jokic

The Joker is always serious when it comes to national duty.

Unlike his younger compatriots, the Nuggets superstar has always been available to play for the country and is expected to orchestrate the Serbians’ offense once again like what he’s doing for Denver in the NBA Finals.

Sixth Man: Nemanja Bjelica

A seven-year NBA veteran who won his first title with the Golden State Warriors last season, Bjelica now plays for Fenerbahce in the EuroLeague.