Serbia ends dream run of KAT and Dominican Republic

SERBIA sealed its place in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup after defeating Dominican Republic, 112-79, on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was perfect from the field on his way to finishing with 20 points as Serbia took the second seed in Group I, arranging a quarterfinal duel with the winner of the Group J clash between Team USA and Lithuania.

Italy, on the other hand, topped Group I with the Serbia win and will face the loser of the USA-Lithuania match in the quarterfinals that is set to begin on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Italy and Serbia ended the second round with 4-1 win-loss records, but the Azzurri took the top spot due to the winner-over-the-other rule.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Bogdanovic’s efforts ended Karl-Anthony Towns’ campaign in the World Cup. The Minnesota Timberwolves star scored 27 points for Dominican Republic.

Vanja Marinkovic and Nikola Milutinov had 16 points apiece for Serbia, while Filip Petrusev had 14 points for Serbia.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Eagles led by as many as 38 points and never trailed in the ballgame.